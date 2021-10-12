Nurses union closes in on Kaiser Permanente strike

The union that represents nurses and other healthcare professionals has taken another step closer to authorizing a strike on Tuesday as negotiations continue with Kaiser Permanente.
The union that represents nurses and other healthcare professionals has taken another step closer to authorizing a strike on Tuesday as negotiations continue with Kaiser Permanente.
The union's contract with Kaiser has already expired.
The current contract between Kaiser Permanente and the United Nurses Associations of California, Union of Health Care Professionals..
A union representative said negotiations have stalled.