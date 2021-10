Two people were killed in the incident.

Neighbors help rescue people after plane crashes in Santee.

RESIDENTIAL NEIGHBORHOOD.WE'RE HEARING FROM NEIGHBORS WHOHELPED RESCUE PEOPLE DURING THECHAOS... WITH MEHOS ON FIRE --AND A WOMANESCAPING OUT A WINDOW.WE'RE ALSO LEARNING ABOUT THEPEOPLE KILLE--DINCLUDING A U-P-S DRIVER..

AND ACARDIOLOGIST.ABC'S MONA KOSAR ABDI HAS THEDETAS.ILTHIS MORNING, NEW VIDEO FROM OURSAN DIEGO STATION, K-G-T-V,SHOWS THE MOMENT A SMALL PLANECRASHED INTO THISNEIGHBORHOOD ET ASOF THE CITY."A PLANE HIT -- OH, MY GOD."TWO HOMES IN SANTEE..

AND AU-P-S TRUCK - TAKINGHE TBRUNT OF THE IMPACT.R"IAN OUTSIDE AND I HEARD MYNEIGHBORYELL.

A PLANE CRASHED!"NEIGHBOR MICHAEL KEELEY WAS ONTHE PHONE WHEN HEHEARD A "BOOM" -"I IMMEDIATELY THOUGHT - THAT'SNOT AN EARTHQUAKE.

SO I THOUGHTSOMETHING CRASD INHETO MYGARAGE."KEELEY AND OTHER NEIGHBORS RANTO ONE OF E THHOMES HIT BY THE PLANE - ANDPULLED A WOMAN OUT OF R HEWINDOW TO SAFETY."WE YELLED - 'IS ANYONE INHERE?'

ANDA LADY STARTING YELLING 'WHATHAPPENED?

WHERE'S MY PUP.'PY"I RAN OVER, SAW THE WOMAN FROMTHEFIRST HOUSE ON THE SIDE OF THESTREET WITH BURNS, AND THEN MEANDSEVERAL OTHER PEOPLE RAN OVER TOE THBACKYARD AND WAS ABLE TO GETONEOTHER GUY OUT FROM THE HOUSE"U-S CONFIRMING ONE OF ITSDRIVERS WAS LLKIED -NEIGHBORS SAY HE MADE DELIVERIESTO THEIR HOMESOR FYES.AR"WITH COVID AND EVERYTHING BEINGDELIVERIES, HE WOULD STOP ANDTALK TO R OUKIDS.

HE KNOWS OURDOGS.EVERYBODY KNOWS HIM.

HE'S BEEN APART OF THIS COMMUNITY..

(GETSEMOTIONA ..

L)AND WHEN I SAW HIS TRUCK THAT'SWHAT HURT THE MOST."ALSO KILLED - AN ARIZONACARDIOLOGIST..

THE YA UMREGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER SAYINGDR. SUGATA DASOWNED THE PLANE.

HE WAS FLYINGTO SAN DIEGO.

S HICOLLEAGUES DESCRIBE HIM AS A"DEDICATED FAMILY MAN."MONA KOSAR ABDI, ABC NEWS, NEWYORKA REPORT RELEASED TODAY WILLSHOW "HUMAN CAUSED