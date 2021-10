Home Sweet Home Alone on Disney+ | Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Disney+ Christmas movie Home Sweet Home Alone, directed by Dan Mazer.

It stars Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Archie Yates, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Pete Holmes, Ally Maki and Chris Parnell.

Home Sweet Home Alone Release Date: November 12, 2021 on Disney+