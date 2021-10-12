Jon Gruden resigns as Las Vegas Raiders head coach after emails surface

Jon Gruden has resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after reports emerged of him using homophobic, racist and misogynistic language in emails while he worked as an ESPN analyst.
