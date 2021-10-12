Tuesday Sector Leaders: Metals & Mining, Publishing Stocks

Leading the group were shares of Energy Fuels, up about 14.3% and shares of Orla Mining up about 12.9% on the day.

In trading on Tuesday, metals & mining shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.6%.

Also showing relative strength are publishing shares, up on the day by about 2.3% as a group, led by R.

.

Donnelley & Sons, trading higher by about 40.7% and Cimpress, trading higher by about 3.1% on Tuesday.