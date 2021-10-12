Demi Lovato Says the Word ‘Aliens’ Is ‘Derogatory’ Toward Extraterrestrials

The singer has a docuseries on NBC's Peacock called 'Unidentified with Demi Lovato.'.

The show explores the possibility of life outside Earth.

In a recent interview, Lovato said beings from other planets probably don't mean to harm humans.

I really think that if there was anything out there that would want to do that to us, it would have happened by now, Demi Lovato, via Pedestrian.

Lovato also said we should stop calling extraterrestrials "aliens.".

But I think that we have to stop calling them aliens because aliens is a derogatory term for anything.

That's why I like to call them E.T.s!, Demi Lovato, via Pedestrian.

Lovato also said that the series is meant to provide , "an understanding of how much we need to take care of our planet and how much we need to learn how to expand our consciousness." .

I think that the world is becoming a more open place.

Slowly, but surely, I think that we're making progress.

And we're slowly getting there.

But, you know, any progress is progress!, Demi Lovato, via Pedestrian