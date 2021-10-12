The First ‘Home Sweet Home Alone’ Trailer Has Arrived

The Disney+ holiday reboot of the 'Home Alone' franchise dropped a trailer on Oct.

12.

Archie Yates fills Macaulay Culkin's shoes as the kid who's accidentally left behind when his family goes on a Christmas vacation.

Yates' character is known as Max Mercer.

The criminals he ultimately defends his home against are different in that they're a husband and wife team... played by Elle Kemper and Rob Delaney.

The trailer shows Max's mother doing everything she can to get back to him... ... while the crafty kid deploys a slew of traps to keep the criminals at bay.

'Home Sweet Home Alone' debuts Nov.

12 exclusively on Disney+.

