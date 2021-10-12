Original ‘Scream’ Cast Reunite In First Trailer For 5th Horror Sequel
Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette are back together in the terrifying first trailer for “Scream”.

Fans also get a glimpse of Woodsboro’s newest residents, including “The Boys” star Jack Quaid.