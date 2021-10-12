Sonya Bryson-Kirksey returns from battle with COVID-19 to sing national anthem at Lightning opener

Not long ago, Lightning national anthem singer Sonya Bryson-Kirksey was in the ICU battling COVID-19.
Tuesday night she triumphantly returns to AMALIE Arena to sing the Star-Spangled Banner at the Bolts' home opener.
Lightning national anthem singer Sonya Bryson-Kirksey returns to the ice after COVID-19 battle