Sonya Bryson-Kirksey returns from battle with COVID-19 to sing national anthem at Lightning opener
Not long ago, Lightning national anthem singer Sonya Bryson-Kirksey was in the ICU battling COVID-19.

Tuesday night she triumphantly returns to AMALIE Arena to sing the Star-Spangled Banner at the Bolts' home opener.