Home Sweet Home Alone Movie

Home Sweet Home Alone Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: Max Mercer is a 10-year-old boy who is grounded and left home alone for the holidays when his family goes on a trip to Japan.

Now he must work to defend his home from a married couple who arrives there to steal a priceless heirloom.

Directed by Dan Mazer starring Archie Yates, Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Aisling Bea, Pete Holmes, Devin Ratray, Ally Maki, Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Chris Parnell release date November 12, 2021 (on Disney Plus)