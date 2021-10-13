THE DEEP HOUSE Movie trailer

THE DEEP HOUSE Movie trailer - Plot synopsis: Deep below the surface of a seemingly tranquil remote lake lies a perfectly preserved family home.

When a young influencer couple sets out to explore the submerged house to capture uncharted content for their social media followers, their dive turns into a nightmare as they discover a sinister presence.

With limited oxygen supply and time running against them, the couple must find a way to escape the underwater house of horrors before it’s too late.

Directed by Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo starring James Jagger, Camille Rowe, Eric Savin release date November 5, 2021 (on Digital and on EPIX)