Man killed in Evanston drive-by shooting

CINCINNATI POLICE ARE LOOKINGFOR THE GUNMAN IN A DEADLYDRIVE BY SHOOTG INTHATHAPPENED IN EVANSTON THISAFTERNOON.MONTGOMERY ROAD IS STILL SHUTWNDO NEAR XAVIER UNIVERSITYAND THE 71-RAMP.WE WANT TO GET RIGHT OUT TOWCPO 9 NEWS REPORTER JOSHBAZAN WHO IS LIVE AT THESCENE.

JOSH WHAT ARE WELEARNING ABOUT THE SEARCH FORTHE SUSPECT?A 35-YEAR-OLD MAHAN D JUSTSTEPPED INTO THIS CROSSWALKBEHIND ME HERE AROUND 15 -1THIS AFTERNOON WHEN CIINNANCTIPOLICE SAY SOMEONE IN A CARDRIVING BY QUOTE "SPRAYED" HIMWITH BULLETS.INVESTIGATORS ARE LOOKING FORA MAROON, 4-DOOR SEDAN THATTHEY BELIEVE IS THE CARINVOLVED IN THIS DEADLY DRIVEBY SHOOTING.

OFFICERS ARE OUTSEARCHING FOR THAT CAR RIGHTNOW WHILE OTHERS ARE STILLHERE ON SCENE BEGINNING THEHOMICIDE INVESTIGATION.CINCINNATI POLICE SAY WHILEOFFICERS WE OREN THE WAY TORESPOND TO THIS SHOOTING,SOMEONE DROVE THAT MAN INTHEIR OWN CAR TO THE HOSPITALWHERE HE DIED FR HOMISINJURIES.

THE DEPARTMENT ISALSO CALLING OUT VIOLEN CELIKETHIS, ESPECIALLY AFTER ADEADLY SHOOTING IN THE WESTEND LAST NIGHT.ilEmy Szink/Public InformationOfficer,CPD"It's brazenAn.

Dunfortunately this issomething that we're seeinghappen.

Last night there was ahomicide, it wast anight,like you said this was inbroad daylight.

People arewalking, people are going tothe gas statn, tiohere werekids in e tharea.

Thesepeople, obviously, do notcare.

They do not care abt oupeople's well being rightnow."AGAIN, CINCINNA TIPOLICETELL US THE SUSPECT VEHIE CLINVOLVED IN THIS DRIVE BYSHOOTING IS A MAROON, 4-DOORSEDAN.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATIONSHOULD REACH OUT TO POLE.ICWE'RE STILL TRYING TO FIND OUTTHE IDENTITY OF THAT 35-ARYE-OLD MAN WHO WAS SHOT ANDKILLED HERE.

MONTGOMERY ROADIS STILL CLOS REDIGHT NOW ASPOLICE CONTINUE WORKING ON THESCENE.

LIVE IN EVANSTON, JBWCPO 9 NEWS.