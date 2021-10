More Afghan refugees arriving in Tucson Generous donations to help them build new lives

SIDE'S CRAIG SMITH REPORTS,CHARITIES----AND TUCSONANS INGENERAL -- ARE WORKING HARD TOHELP THEM GET SETTLED.CRAIG: 1:02 "MORE AFGHANS ARECOMING TO TUCSON NOW BECAUSEOF THE DANGERS THEY FACE AFTERHELPING AMERICANS THERE.

NOWTUCSONANS ARE STEPPING UP TOHELP THEM." 1:11 RUNS: 09AFGHANS WHO MADE IT TOTNSITRAION CENTERS IN THE U.S.ARE LEAVING THOSE CENTERS NOWTO COME TO PLACES TKELIUCSON.LUTHERAN SOCIAL SERVICES ISONE OF SEVERAL AGENCIESPREPARING FOR THEM.

RIGHT NOWTHEY'RE EXPECTING ANOTHER TENFAMILIES.

THEY FEEL THEY HAVETHE CAPACITY FOR ABOUT AHUNDRED MORE REFUGEES.

1:34 SOWE TRY AND FIND A HOUSING FORTHEM BEFORE THEY COME IN WEHAVE DONATED FURNITURE, WE GETCULTURLALY APPROPRIATE FOOD TOSTOCK THE PANTRY AND PROVIDEFOOD FOR THOSE FIRST TWO WEEKSOF THEM BEING HERE AT LEAST,WE HAVE STAFF THAT AREEMPLOYMENT SPECIALISTS, CASEMANAGERS, EDUCATION STAFF THATHELPED THE STUDENTS GETENROLD ILEN SCHOOL HELP THEMPARENTS FIND WORK AND JUST GETTHEM SETTLED INTO LIFE HERE."1:58 RUNS:24 HEIDI URBINA OFLUTHERAN SOCIAL SERVICES SAYSIT HELPS THAT MANY OF THEAFGHANS SERVED AS ENGLISHTRANSLATORS SO THERE'S LESS OFA LANGUAGE BARRIER.

DONATIONSFOR THE REFUGEES ARE FILLINGUP STEVE KOZACHIK'S CITYCOUNCIL OFFICE.

5:15 KOZACHIK:"THIS ITHS IS MORNING." CRAIG:"THIS ROOM IS THIS MORNING?KOZACHIK: "WE HAD A LITTLEPILE IN THE CORNER THISMORNING AND THIS IS WHATHAPPENED TODAY." 5:21 RUNS: 06KOZACHIK SEES IT AS ANINDICATION OF TUCSON'SGENEROSITY AND THE FEDERALGOVERNMENT'S INERTIA.:0 17THIS COMMUNITY IS WAY OUTAHEAD OF THE FEDERALGOVERNMENT IN TERMS OF THE WAYTHE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT ISMETERING THE AFGHAN REFUGEESOUT.

WE'VE GOT 51,000 ROUNDNUMBERS IN THE UNITED STATESRIGHT NOW KIND OF FILTERED OUTAT EIGHT DIFFERENT MILITARYBASES, THEY CALL THEM SAFEHAVENS.

THEY'RE ONLY LETTINGOUT ABOUT 3500 A WEEK, WHICHMEANS WE'RE GOING TO BELOOKING AT THIS GOING ON FORTHREE, FOUR MONTHS.

" 1:29 TOHANDLE THE DONATIONS KOZACHIKIS WORKING WITH ORGANIZATIONSLIKE CATHOLIC COMMUNITYSERVICES AND THE ISLAMICCENTER.

BECAUSE SUPPLIES ARECOMING IN FASTER THAN THEREFUGEES WHO WILL USE THEM,HABITAT FOR HUMANITY HASAGREED TO SELL DONATED GOODSAT ITS' HABISTORE AND SETASIDE HALF THE PROCEEDS FORAFGHAN REFUGEES TO USE FORSUPPLIES ONCE THEY DO THEYARRIVE.

CRAIG SMITH, KGUN9 ONURYO SIDEAN OBSTA