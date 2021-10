The Resident S05E05 The Thinnest Veil

The Resident 5x05 "The Thinnest Veil" Season 5 Episode 5 Promo Trailer HD - While looking for a distraction on Halloween, Conrad treats a group of witches who send the ER into chaos.

Also, Devon treats a patient who thinks he is being haunted by ghosts.

Meanwhile, on the way back from his vacation, Bell picks up a hitchhiker who is not what he seems to be in the all-new “The Thinnest Veil” Halloween-themed episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, October 19th on FOX.