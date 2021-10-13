Wednesday morning weathercast 10-13-21
Credit: KTVQ - Billings ScrippsDuration: 00:44s 0 shares 1 views
We're kicking off a warmineveryone.
I'm meteorologisa quick look at your forecoff to our East Mile City.areas to the east of Yellochance to see a good bit ofact, I've got some numbertoday, custard powder Riveinches as that area of lowto push farther and farthehere in Yellowstone CountyIn fact, we're into a warmevery day.
This week we're
Related news coverage
Friday Night Live Weathercast
Mike has a look at the rain showers Saturday morning.
KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2