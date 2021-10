As 23ABC’s Kallyn Hobmann found out, a recent study shows these wishes can have a real impact on children’s physical and emotional wellbeing.

Make-A-Wish supports sick children, granting the kids’ wishes like meeting a celebrity or going on a family vacation.

New study reveals physical and emotional benefits of Make-A-Wish

THREATENING... OR LIFELIMITING... CONDITIO.

NSTHE ORGANIZATION GRANTS THEKIDS' WISHES.

LIKEMEETING A CELEBRITY..

OR GOINGON A FAMILY VACATION.AND IT TURNS OUT THESE WISHESAREN'T JUST N.FUA RECENT STUDY SHOWS THEY N CAACTUALLY HAVE A REAL IMPACT ONCHILDREN'S PHYSICAL ANDEMOTIONAL WELLBEG INTHESE KIDS GOT TO SING WITHBEYONCE...GET THEIR OW"SN HESHED"... AND BE A TRUCK DRIVER.THANKS TO MAKE A WISH."TAKING THAT MEDICAL PIECE OUTAND KIDSTHAT WE CONSIDER SPECIAL...THOSE KIDS WILL ALWAYS TELL ME,I DON'T WANT TO BESPECIAL.

I WANT TO BE NORMAL.'DR. DAVID SINE HAS BEEN WORKINGWITH SPECIAL NDSCHILDREN..

AND KIDS WITH LIFETHREATENING ILLNESSES R FOOVER 20 YEARS."SO I'M DEALING WITH THE SICKESTOF THESICK."DR. SINE DOES HOSPICE CARE..

ANDPAIN AND SYMPTOMMANAGEMENT FOR OVER 200 CHILDRENIN THEAL VLEY.HE'S A TOP REFERRER FORMAKE-A-WISH.

HE SAYS HAVING AWISH GRANTED CAN HAVE A HUGEIMPACT.."I THINK THAT GIVES THE KIDSOMETHINGELSE TO FOCUS ON INSTEAD OF THEILLNS ESTHEY'RE DEALING WITH ATTHETIME."DR. SINE SAYS THERE'S ADIFFERENCE BETWEENTREATMENT AT A HOSPITAL..

ANDTRUE HEALING."THE HEALING GOES ON IN OTHERPLACES.

AT HOME.

AT THE BEACH.AT DISNEYLAND.

SURROUNDED BYFAMILY, FRIENDS.

THAT'S WHEN THETRUE HEALING COMES."AND MAKE A WISH HELPS MAKE THATHAPPEN.A RECENT STUDY FROM THENATIONWIDE CHILDREN'SHOSPITAL FOUND PATIENTS GRANTEDA WISH WERE 2.5 TIMESMORE LIKELY TO HAVE FEWERUNPLANNED HOSPITALADMISSIONS... AND 1.9 TIMES MORELIKELY TO NOT NEED THEEMERGENCY DEPARTMENT."IT'S REPLACING FEAR WITHCONFIDENCE,SADNESS WITH JOY.

THESE ARE THETHIN WE GSWANT TO SEE IN WISHKI' DSLIVES."ASHLEY SODERGREN IS THE MAKE AWISH SOUTH VALLEYREGIONAL DIRECTOR.SHE SAYS THE IMPACT GOES BEYONDJUST THE KIDS.THE FAMILIES BENEFIT AS WELL."THEY SEE THEIR CHILDREN GOINGTHROUGH SOMETHING TRAUMATIC.

WEWANT TO TAKE SOME OF THAT TRAUMAAWAY.

RELIEF... FOR A PERIOD OFTIME."18-YEAR-OLD TIERA DELONG WASBORN WITH CONGENITALKIDN FEYAILURE AND HAS HAD HERBATTLES EVER SIN.

CETHIS PAST JULY.

MAKE A WISH SENTTIERA AND HER FAMILY TO THEMONTEREY ZOO SAFARI BED ANDEABRKFAST."IT WAS AMAZING.

IT WAS KIND OFLIKE,UNBELIEVABLE AT FIRST.

I WASLIKE WAIT IS THIS EVEN REALLYHAPPENINGTYPE OF THING..

IS THIS ELEPHANTREALLY HERE?"TIERA SAYS HAVING WISHESGRANTED..

HELPS KIDS FEEL ALITTLEMORE NORMAL."THEY CAN THINK ABOUT JUSTHAVINGFUN FOR ONCE WITHOUT HAVING TOWORRY ABOUT WHAT THEY NIGHT BEGOG INTHROUGH."HAVING FUN ANDTA SYING POSITIVE.ONE WISH AT A TIME.THERE ARE 100 WISHES PENDINGHERE IN KERN COUNTY... ANDTHAT'S OUT OF 400 IN THE CENTRALVALLEY AREA.IF YOU'D LIKE TO LEARN ME ORABOUT HOW YOU CAN HELP GRANTTHOSWIE SHES.

VISIT OUR WEBSITETURN TO 23 DOT C.

OMA MAJOR INVESTMENT BANK