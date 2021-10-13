Little boy's reaction to Mom's pregnancy announcement is bringing TikTok to tears

This TikToker (@ria32184) is a parent of a young son who recently found out she was pregnant with a second child.She shared a video of the moment she and her husband told their son he was going to be a big brother, and it’s so emotional.The video begins with the TikTok mom and her husband inviting their son, Sammy, into the kitchen to open a gift.As Sammy slowly reads the text on the shirt, a caption on screen explains, “Sammy has been asking for a sibling ever since he found out what that meant”.After sounding out the words on the shirt, Sammy is confused.

“Leveled up to big bro, est.

2021.

What does that mean?”.Sammy’s mom and dad give him clues, helping him sound out what “big bro” might mean.

Finally, Sammy’s mom explains that “big bro” is short for “big brother”.As Sammy’s mom explains that she is pregnant and that Sammy is going to have a brother or sister soon, Sammy begins to cry tears of joy.Viewers couldn’t get enough of the adorable video and predicted that Sammy would make a great big brother