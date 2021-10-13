Kids' fully-functional 'Transformers' costumes stun TikTok

Footage of three kids dressed in stunningly realistic and fully functional "Transformers" costumes is stunning TikTokers — and inspiring families for Halloween.Posted by the TikTok account @overtime, but originally shared by cosplayer Robby Eccleshall (@robeccleshall), the impressive costumes have gone viral many times over.the true mastermind behind the hyper-realistic costumes is actually a creative dad named Mark who loves making elaborate costumes for his sons, Jasper and Mozaik.Mark and his boys — known online as @transformerskids — are passionate about cosplaying as their favorite "Transformers" characters.In the original video, taken in 2018 at a cosplaying event, the boys went viral for their depictions of Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, and Starscream.Since then, Jasper and Mozaik stunned the world as Nemesis Prime, an Amtrak train/conductor, and OptiMusk Prime — a riff on Tesla founder and CEO, Elon Musk.while Mark's ingenious costumes look like they're made of expensive material, they're constructed using everyday items — and they cost less than store-bought costumes.Thousands of TikTokers from around the world responded to @overtime's now-viral footage.

"That’s awesome and very creative," one user wrote