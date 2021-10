Man dumbfounded by wife’s secret way of paying for his birthday present

A man can't believe how his wife got the money to buy him an expensive gift.He shared the incident on Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum.His wife bought him a Rolex watch for his birthday, so he assumed she had saved up for it.But he discovered what really happened when his credit card wasn't accepted at a cafe.And when he took a closer look at his bank statements, it was more like he bought the watch for himself.Reddit users thought the wife's behavior was shady