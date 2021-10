JoJo Siwa Says Dressing As Prince Charming Was A Reminder She's Making History On 'DWTS'

Speaking backstage with ET Canada on "Dancing With The Stars", JoJo Siwa and her pro dancing partner Jenna Johnson share why Monday night's Viennese waltz as Prince Charming and Cinderella was a good reminder that they're still making history on season 30 of the show.

