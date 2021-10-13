Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS, complained of fever | Oneindia News
Former Prime Minister of India Dr Manmohan Singh was hospitalised this evening after he complained of fever and weakness.

He was rushed to AIIMS in Delhi.

