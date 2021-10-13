Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS, complained of fever | Oneindia News

Former Prime Minister of India Dr Manmohan Singh was hospitalised this evening after he complained of fever and weakness.
He was rushed to AIIMS in Delhi.
#ManmohanSingh #AryanKhan #DKShivaKumar
Former Prime Minister of India Dr Manmohan Singh was hospitalised this evening after he complained of fever and weakness.
He was rushed to AIIMS in Delhi.
#ManmohanSingh #AryanKhan #DKShivaKumar
In an official communication dated September 7 the Taliban regime in Afghanistan has asked the Indian government to resume flights..