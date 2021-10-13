Wednesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Metals & Mining Stocks

Leading the group were shares of New Found Gold, up about 11.1% and shares of Eldorado Gold up about 9.5% on the day.

In trading on Wednesday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4%.

In trading on Wednesday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4%.

Leading the group were shares of New Found Gold, up about 11.1% and shares of Eldorado Gold up about 9.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are metals & mining shares, up on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led by Gatos Silver, trading higher by about 9.1% and EMX Royalty, trading higher by about 8.3% on Wednesday.