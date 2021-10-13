'Squid Game' Is Officially Netflix's 'Biggest Ever' Series Launch

On October 12, Netflix told CNN that South Korean sci-fi drama, 'Squid Game,' is the streaming company's "biggest-ever series at launch." .

The series takes place in a grim dystopia where people who are deeply in debt are forced to play deadly versions of children's games for cash prizes.

Since debuting on September 17, the series has already been viewed by 111 million accounts.

Earlier this year, Netflix announced that 82 million households watched 'Bridgerton' in the first 28 days following its Christmas debut.

CNN reports that 'Squid Game' easily passed that number in a shorter amount of time.

The show is currently the No.

1 series on Netflix's Top 10 lists in 94 countries.

It is also the first Korean series to become the streaming network's No.

1 show in the United States.

The series, written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, has received great reviews, earning a 91% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

According to CNN, the success of 'Squid Game' is an example of Netflix's ability to produce an international hit.

When we first started investing in Korean series and films in 2015, we knew we wanted to make world-class stories for the core K-content fans across Asia and the world.

Today, 'Squid Game' has broken through beyond our wildest dreams, Minyoung Kim, Netflix's VP of Content for Asia Pacific, via CNN.

'Squid Game' gave [Netflix] more confidence that our global strategy is going towards the right direction, Minyoung Kim, Netflix's VP of Content for Asia Pacific, via CNN.

Netflix has now reached audiences around the world with 209 million global subscribers.

