Millions of retirees on Social Security will get a 5.9% boost in benefits for 2022.

Social Security sees largest cost of living adjustment in decades as inflation jumps

WILL BE MORE IMPORTANT THANEVER... TO GET THOSE HOLIDAYGIFTS IN THE MAIL EARLY THISYEAR.PEOPLE WHO GET A SOCIAL SECURITYCHECK EVERY MONTH..

WILL SNOOSEE A BUMP..{***VO**}THE SOCIAL SECURYITADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCED A FIVEPOINT 9 PERCENT COST OF LIVINGINCREASE THAT WILL IMPACT ABOUT70 MILLION PEOPLE.THE MONTHLY PAYMENTS AREEXPECTED TO GOP AB UOUT 92DOLLARS ON AVERA