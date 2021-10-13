Safety Regulators Clash With Tesla Over Lack of Recall

Tesla failed to file recall documents after the electric automaker initiated updates intended to address troubles with its autopilot software.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) says that Tesla must recall vehicles if an over-the-air update is necessary to mitigate a defect in the vehicle's safety features.

Any manufacturer issuing an over-the-air update that mitigates a defect that poses an unreasonable risk to motor vehicle safety is required to timely file an accompanying recall notice to NHTSA, NHTSA, via letter to Tesla.

Tensions continue to escalate between the government agency and the automaker.

Investigations into Tesla’s autopilot feature began in August after there were many reports that the self-driving car was crashing into other vehicles that had their warning lights illuminated.

The investigation covers nearly every vehicle that Tesla has sold in the U.S. since 2014.

The malfunction has reportedly caused 17 injuries and one death.

The NHTSA reports that Tesla initiated the over-the-air software update in late September to improve the detection of emergency vehicles in low-light conditions.

Federal law mandates that automakers must initiate a recall when safety defects are found in their vehicles.

Tesla contends that vehicles equipped with auto-pilot features still aren’t intended to drive themselves.

The company maintains that drivers must be ready to intervene at any moment