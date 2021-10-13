Oakley's historic 20th Century Theater has new owners after COVID-19 struggles

NEW TONIGH- T A LOCAL LANDMARK- OAKLEY'S 20-TH CENTURYTHEATER HAS A NEW OWNER.AND ITCOMES WITH A PROMISE OF NEWDEVELOPMENT - AND BRINGING NEWLIFE TO THE THEATER.(cover) ColleenReynolds/Oakley CommunityCouncil President 121550 The20th Century is really an iconfor our neighborhood.IT'S TALLMARQUEE ACTS AS A GATEWAY TOOAKLEY SQUARE.Reynolds 121556They've been to concerts here,weddings here, events here.ANEIGHBORHOOD THAT - AT ONETIME - SED AVTHE 20TH CENTURYTHEATER FROM THE WRECKING BALL.NOW IT'S ON THE NATIAL ONREGISTER OF HISTORIC PLACES.AND NOW - IT'S GOT A NEW OWNER.Reynolds 121653 I think wewere really anxious about thison e.Anxious is the word Iwould use We weren't sure if abuyer would co mein and wantto tear it down, if they'dwant to bring it back to life.THNEW E OWNER - RDI CORP C-E-OBRONSON TREBBI - IS YILANG LOWRIGHT NOW.BUT ONSITE RETAILGROUP'S JOSHUA ROTHSTEIN LIVESIN THE NEIGHBORHOOD - ANDBROKERED THE DEAL.Joua shRothstein/OnSite Retail Group121121 The buyer that ended upgetting it, thankfully, isgog into preserve it a ndonlymake it better.THAT MEANS THETHEATER STAYS - AND THISFORMER LAUNDROMAT NEXT DOORWILL BECOME SOMETHING ELSE.Reynolds 121743 I think peoplee arsaying 'OK' and taking asighf orelief, but they stillhave questions.THE 20-THCENTURY STRUGGLED ESPECIAL LYHARD DURG INTHE COVID-19LOCKDOWN - WITH WEDDINGS ANDEVEN TSCANCELED.FORMER OWNERMARK ROGERS - WHO WAS PART OFTHE EFFORT TO SAVE IT SO MANYYEARS AGO - SAID THIS IN 20-20.Mark Rogers/Former Owner/FILE"Destroyed.

We've beendestrod yehere." // "We had tocome up with something to justsave the theat."erTHECOMMUNITY RALLIED AROUNDEVENTS TO HELP - BUT ROGERSWANTED TO SELL - HE'D TOYEDWITH IT BEFORE.Rothstn ei121332 It was on and off forseveral years.Reynolds 122042He kept this thing ive alduring a lot of tough timesand tough challenges.NOW ACOMMUNITY WAITS FOR A NEWCURTAIN TO RISE.Reynolds121612 For us, it's reallypart of our whole neighborhoodpicture.THERE'S NO TIMELINE TONIGHTFOR ANY OF T HECHANGES TO THEPROPERTY.THE THEATER IS STILLOPEN - HOSTING EVEN