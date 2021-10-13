William Shatner Gets Emotional After Historic Trip To Space

William Shatner has landed safely following his 11-minute trip to space aboard the Blue Origin rocket.
The 90-year-old actor said the experience was "unbelievable,” adding that "everybody in the world needs to do this.
“I hope I never recover from this," a deeply emotional Shatner said.
After completing the second-ever Blue Origin human spaceflight, William Shatner is officially the oldest person to fly in space at..