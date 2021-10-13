Boeing Informs Employees They Must Be Vaccinated

Airplane manufacturer Boeing has reportedly told employees that they must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or risk being terminated.

The company has given workers a deadline of Dec.

8 to make their decision.

Compliance with these requirements is a condition of employment... employees who are unable to meet these requirements may be released from the company, Internal presentation at Boeing, via 'Seattle Times' .

Employees will be exempt in instances of a disability or deeply-held religious beliefs.

The company says those who claim exemption will undergo frequent testing.

Boeing is the latest federal contractor to announce its compliance with the mandate issued by President Biden.

Boeing employs around 125,000 people across the United States.

The company produces planes in Washington and South Carolina and has major operations in Alabama, Arizona, Missouri and Texas.

Boeing may face backlash about the mandate in Republican enclaves.

In Texas, Gov.

Greg Abbott recently issued an executive order that bans employers, including private companies, from implementing vaccine mandates