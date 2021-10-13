US to reopen land travel from Canada, Mexico

Beleaguered business owners and families separated by a nonessential travel ban are celebrating after the Biden administration says it will reopen U.S. land borders next month.
Beleaguered business owners and families separated by a nonessential travel ban are celebrating after the Biden administration says it will reopen U.S. land borders next month.
The Biden administration says the United States will reopen its land borders to nonessential travel next month, ending a 19-month..
The United States Department of Homeland Security has announced land borders will reopen to nonessential travel in November.