William Shatner Blasts Off Into Space With Blue Origin

William Shatner’s dreams of flying to the final frontier have come true after the 90-year-old actor became the oldest human ever to visit outer space on Tuesday.
William Shatner’s dreams of flying to the final frontier have come true after the 90-year-old actor became the oldest human ever to visit outer space on Tuesday.
William Shatner, 90, , Becomes Oldest Person To Go to Space.
Shatner blasted off into space aboard
the Blue Origin..
It may not have been aboard the USS Enterprise, but "Star Trek" actor William Shatner finally made his way into the great beyond on..