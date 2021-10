THE GREAT SILENCE Movie Clip - I swear Loco I know nothing

THE GREAT SILENCE Movie Clip - I swear Loco I know nothing - On an unforgiving, snow-swept frontier, a group of bloodthirsty bounty hunters, led by the vicious Loco (Klaus Kinski) prey on a band of persecuted outlaws who have taken to the hills.

Only a mute gunslinger named Silence (Jean-Louis Trintignant) stands between the innocent refugees and the corrupt killers.

But, in this harsh, brutal world, the lines between right and wrong are not always clear, and good does not always triumph.