MORRIS Movie

MORRIS Movie Trailer HD aka HAUNTING OF MORRIS - Plot synopsis: A teenager named Morris dies tragically on a train line, his friends helpless to save him.

Now adults, his former friends find the spirit of Morris seems to be out for revenge.

Written & Directed by Jason Brown and stars Halloween's Tamara Glynn, Darren Whitfield, Adam Probets, Natalie Biggs, Katie Richmond-Ward, Daniel Crowe, Lisa Poisman, James Barnes, Darren Randall.