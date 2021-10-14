NO MERCY Movie

NO MERCY Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: NO MERCY tells the story of a young boxer from the start of his career leading up to his first professional fight.

NO MERCY is written, directed and stars Louis Findlay.

NO MERCY tells the story of a boxer Called Reece "No Mercy" Mercy at the start of his career leading up to his first title fight.

However, tragedy strikes and he feels as though he can no longer go ahead without the help and support of his coach and throws in the towel.

With just a few months to go, his partner Tina and best friend Georgie are determined to get him back in shape and on the right track with the help of a new trainer, all whilst rekindling his relationship with his estranged mother.