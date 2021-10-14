A MAGICAL JOURNEY Movie

A MAGICAL JOURNEY Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A Magical Journey is a story of an 11-year-old orphan who escapes from home in search of the truth about herself and her family.

She has less than 24 hours before midnight of her 12th birthday to figure out the puzzle of events through imaginary worlds to avoid the nasty intentions of her aunt and cousin Cast: Jean Reno, Polina Artemenko, Audrey Marnay, Saul Rubinek, Edouard Baer, Virginie Ledoyen, Virgile Bramly Directed by: Olias Barco Written by: Olias Barco, Anouchka Walewyk, Jonathan Neumann, Saul Rubinek Distributor: Blue Fox Entertainment Production Company: Wild Tribe Films