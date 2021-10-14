Stunt Rock Movie (1978) - Clip

Stunt Rock Movie (1978) - Clip - Plot synopsis: While working on a TV show in Los Angeles, legendary Australian stuntman Grant Page (the man who put the mad in Mad Max) helps fantasy-themed rock band Sorcery develop wild special effects and dangerous stunts for their concert tour.

Directed by Ozploitation powerhouse Brian Trenchard-Smith (The Man from Hong Kong) and co-starring Dutch import Monique Van de Ven and Margaret Gerard (Deathcheaters), Stunt Rock Rock is danger as you never imagined it!

Director: Brian Trenchard-Smith Cast: Grant Page, Monique van de Ven, Margaret Trenchard-Smith