Salemʻs Lot Movie (1979)

Salemʻs Lot Movie (1979) Trailer - Starring: David Soul, James Mason, Lance Kerwin Directed By: Tobe Hooper Synopsis: Based on the Stephen King novel, Ben Mears (David Soul) has returned to his hometown of Salem's Lot to write a book about the supposedly haunted Marsten House that resides on a hill overlooking the small town.

His project is curtailed, however, when he finds out that someone has bought the long-empty property.

But when people around the Marsten House start dying mysteriously, Mears discovers that the owner of the mansion is actually a vampire who is turning them into an army of undead slaves.