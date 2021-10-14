One Shot Movie

One Shot Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In an effort to prevent a terrorist attack on Washington D.C., an elite squad of Navy SEALs led by Lt.

Jake Harris (Scott Adkins) and a junior CIA analyst Zoe Anderson (Ashley Greene) must retrieve a detainee from a CIA black site island prison.

Tensions flare as Site Manager Jack Yorke (Ryan Phillippe) refuses to release the suspected terrorist based solely on Anderson's intel, but when the base comes under attack by waves of insurgents they must band together to complete the mission.