CSI Vegas S01E03 Under the Skin

CSI: Vegas 1x03 "Under the Skin" Season 1 Episode 3 Promo Trailer HD - Grissom and Sara’s investigation into charges against David Hodges heats up as Internal Affairs joins the hunt.

Also, pressure rises for the CSIs when a video game developer’s body is found floating in a fountain before a huge gaming tournament, on CSI: VEGAS, Wednesday, October 20th on CBS, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.