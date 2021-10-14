Jaguar XF celebrates its James Bond debut in No Time To Die - the Jaguar limousine pushes its limits in the narrow streets of Ma

Film premiere for the Jaguar XF in the service of Her Majesty: For the first time the dynamic sedan has been featured in a film from the legendary 007 series - and at the same time extremely fast.

Because the Jaguar XF is in the new Bond No Time To Die star of a thrilling car chase with Agent James Bond, filmed in the narrow streets of Matera in southern Italy.

The XF can bring its high performance and impressive driving dynamics to the screen, for which, among other things, its all-wheel drive with Intelligent Driveline Dynamics is responsible, which ensures it the best traction values.