The new MG 5 Design Preview

The BEV segment is growing rapidly, however it is clear that many new electric models are positioned in the premium class, the more expensive one.

At the same time, the demand for modern, safe and practical electric cars that are particularly accessible to the general public is growing.

The new MG5 Electric is the perfect answer.

It is the world's first fully electric station wagon with a spacious, practical and innovative interior.

With a generous 479-liter luggage space, which can be expanded to nearly 1,400 liters with the rear seats folded down, the MG5 Electric offers plenty of efficiency.

Additionally, like the Marvel R Electric and ZS EV, the MG5 Electric will be available with the MG iSMART connectivity system which includes the smartphone app as standard.

The front wheels are driven by an electric motor that produces 115 kW (156 hp) and 260 Nm of torque.

The MG5 Electric is initially offered with a 61.1 kWh battery and a range of 400 km (WLTP).

At a later stage, a version with a 50.3 kWh battery will also be available, providing a WLTP range of 320 km.

Both battery-powered versions of the 100% electric station wagon will allow fast charging (AC) thanks to the 11 kW three-phase on-board charger.

The MG5 Electric will arrive in MG Stores in the first quarter of 2022, with two trim levels (Comfort and Luxury) and starting prices for Europe of less than 30,000 euros.

More details on the MG5 Electric, including all pricing, will be released at market launch.