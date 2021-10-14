My Fake Biceps Are Botched - Now What Do I Do? | HOOKED ON THE LOOK

THE BABY Ken Doll has undergone over 80 procedures including filler, laser treatments and surgeries to achieve his ‘naturally plastic’ look.

Tyler Dyvig, aka the Baby Ken Doll, 24, first had botox at the age of just 15.

Since then, he has had more cosmetic procedures including; forehead reduction, pec implants and bicep implants.

Tyler told Truly: “I would describe my look as naturally plastic.

I’m not overly done, I’m not underdone, I think I’m just right - so I’m very Goldilocks.” However, Tyler’s experience with some of his cosmetic procedures has definitely not been a smooth one.

Tyler said: “I used to think I was invincible.

But I had some really crappy procedures, and it really opened my eyes.” Doctors believe some of the injections he received may have caused issues with his body regulating his heart rate and he has had issues with his bicep implants.

Tyler said: “I had a few bad experiences with a few procedures.

I'm really happy with how I look, don't get me wrong.

But the bicep implants - I wish they had been under the muscle because I didn't realise I can lift the implant.

You're not supposed to do this, like that's not supposed to happen.” Tyler is not done with cosmetic procedures yet and said: “I don’t think I’m going to be done with cosmetic procedures because I’m always going to be vain.

