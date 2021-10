Seminole Ridge High School students building homes for Habit for Humanity

The Construction Academy at Seminole Ridge High School is building its ninth house for Habit for Humanity.

BUILDING HOMES FOR FAMILIE IS.VISITED THE CONSTRUCTIONACADEMY AT SEMINOLE RIDGE HIGHSCHOOL AND COULDN'T BELIEEVTHAT THEY'RE BUILDING ANACTUAL HOUSE- 3 BEDROOMS; 2BATHROOMS THAT PEOPLWILLELIVE IN.

AND IT'S ALL DONE BYHIGH SCHOOLERS A THEIRNDBELOVED TEACHER.<<WALKING AROUND THE SEMINOLERIDGE CONSTRUCTION ACADEMY.:18 "THAT'S WHAT YOU WANT TODO.

SPREAD IT OUT LIKE THAT."SOMETHING SPECIAL IS BEINGBUILT.

2:19 (TEACHER VO) RICKTERKOVICH/CONSTRUCTION ACADEMYTEACHER "MAN I WISH I HAD YOURHEIGHT.

THATAK MES IT SO EY.ASHAVING A BUILT-IN LADDER." ANDA SPECIAL BOND IS FORMED2:.

22"IT'S A GREAT FEELING.

THAT'SWHY I'M STILL HERE.

IT'S CAUSEOF THE KIDS AND CAUSE OF THATFEELING WHEN WE HIT THEESPOINTS.

RICK TERKOVICH IS THELONGTIME TEACHER HERE..

NOW,HIS STUDENTS ARE BUILDING THE9TH HOME FOR HABITAT FORHUMANITY.

SOON ENOUG AH,FAMILY WILL CALL THIS HOUSAEHOME.

JUSTIN QUICKSEY SEMILENORIDGE HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR 1:46"IT FEELS REALLY NICE JUST TOKNOW THAT I'M ABLE TO ALLOWSOMEBODY TO HAVE A ROOF OVERTHEIR HEAD.

ESPECIALLY WHEN ITCOMES TO PUTTING IN THE WORKOF DOING THE DRYWALL, DOINGTHE PAINTING, DOING ETHFLOORING.

IT'S JUST REAL NICETO KNOW." SENIOR JUSTINQUICEYKS HAS LEARNED THE ROPESFROM TERKOVICH.

SOT @ 1:04 "HETEACHES US, THEN ONCE WEBECOME SENIORS WE STARTTEACHING THEM, THEY GOTOTPASS IT ON.

IT JUST GOES ON."THIS HOUSE 'STANDS OUT'BECAUSE STUDENTS HAD TO TAKE A'TIME OUT' FROM BUILNGDIBECUASE OF THE PANDEMIC.

45STUDENTS D AAY STARTEDBUILDING THIS BACK IN JANUARY2020, BUT PAUSED WHEN ITAS WONLINE LEARNING ONLY.

IT MAYHAVE TAKEN LONGER, BUT THISTEAM SAYS MORE ATTENTION WASGIVEN.

:56 RICKTERKOVICH/CONSTRUCTION ACADEMYTEACHER "DAY TO DAY I KIND OFTAKE IT FOR GRANTED BUTTHERE'S CERTAIN BENCHMARKS WEHIT AND IT'S LIKE HOLY MOLY ICAN'T BELIEVE THAT THE KIDSDID THIS, THAT THIS WASACCOMPLISHED, THAT WE GOT ITDONE IN TIME." STANDUP "AND AHOME ISN'T A HOME WITHOUATROOF, RIGHT?

THIS IS THE ROOF.IS SITS JU OSTUTSIDE THECONSTRUCTION CLASSROOM.

THEWHOLE HOUSE WILL BE LIVEDEREDIN DECEMBER TO A FAMILY INBELLE GLADE." THEN THELLY'KEEP PUTTING FINISHING TOUCHESON THE HOUSE UNTIL THE FAMILYOFFICIALLY MOVES IN IN MARCH.THEY MAY BE YOUNG BUILDERS,1:47 "SPOTS ON THE ROOF, YOUWANT THE BIGGEST KNIFE YOU CANFIND." BUT THEY KNOW WHAT ISTHHOUSE MEANS.

KALEB WHIPPYSEMINOLE RIDGE HIGH SCHOOLSENIOR 1:09 (INTERVIEW 2)"FEELS PRETTY GOOD WE'REMAKING IT FOR SOMEONE WHONEEDS IT.

NOT JUST MAKING ITTO MAKE IT.

WE GET TO MAKE ITFOR SOMEONE WHO CAN LIVE ITNOW AND WE GET TO EXPERIENCETHE LEARNING PROCESS." PROVINGHARD WORK REALLY DOES PAY F.OF2:46 "LOOKING GOOD."