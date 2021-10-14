ED summons Bollywood actors Nora, Jacqueline in black money case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has again summoned Bollywood actresses Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez in connection with an alleged Rs 200-crore money-laundering case.

