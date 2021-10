Aryan Khan to stay in jail, Court reserves bail order for October 20th | Oneindia News

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan would stay in jail for a bit longer.

The The Mumbai Special NDPS court, which was hearing the bail plea of Aryan Khan and others, has reserved its order for October 20th .

#AryanKhanBail #NCBinAryanKhancase #Mumbaidrugcase