Trump Says Supporters Won’t Vote in the ‘22 or ‘24 Elections Until His Election-Fraud Theories Are Validated
Trump Says Supporters Won’t Vote in the ‘22 or ‘24 Elections Until His Election-Fraud Theories Are Validated

Former President Trump says his supporters won’t participate in the 2022 or 2024 elections until the GOP backs his claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.

Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.