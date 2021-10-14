Dow Movers: WBA, UNH

In early trading on Thursday, shares of UnitedHealth Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 5.0%.

Year to date, UnitedHealth Group registers a 20.9% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 3.6%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance is showing a gain of 14.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boeing, trading down 1.2%, and Caterpillar, trading up 2.3% on the day.