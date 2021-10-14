Lebanon Military Turns to Tourists to Raise Cash | Paid Helicopter Joyrides | Oneindia News

Lebanon has been struggling with multiple crises since a massive explosion in Beirut compounded the country's political and economic woes.

Many Lebanese are suffering, including those in the military.

Now they're finding unusual ways to raise money.

Lebanon is in the midst of one of the deepest depressions in modern history according to the World Bank.

Hyperinflation has seen the Lebanese pound lose more than 90 percent of its value in less than two years and more than half of the population has sunk into poverty.

