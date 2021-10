Aryan Khan bail verdict on Oct 20, NCB paints him as a 'junkie'

In a huge setback to Aryan Khan, a Mumbai special NDPS court on Thursday reserved its order on his and other co-accused's bail applications till October 20, even as the NCB virtually labelled him a 'junkie' regularly consuming drugs.

