Over 10,000 Deere & Co. Workers Go on Strike After Failed UAW Deal

Over 10,000 , Deere & Co.

Workers Go on Strike, After Failed UAW Deal.

Workers at the company based in Moline, Illinois, went on strike at midnight on Oct.

14.

According to the United Auto Workers (UAW) union, “the company failed to present an agreement that met our members’ demands and needs.”.

Most of the union rejected a contract offer presented earlier this week that would have delivered 5% and 6% raises to workers.

The last major Deere strike took place 35 years ago, but employees are now demanding more after enduring burdens caused by the pandemic.

Our members at John Deere strike for the ability to earn a decent living, retire with dignity and establish fair work rules, Chuck Browning, vice president and director of the UAW’s Agricultural Implement Department, via statement.

We stay committed to bargaining until our members’ goals are achieved, Chuck Browning, vice president and director of the UAW’s Agricultural Implement Department, via statement.

Painter Chris Laursen told 'The Des Moines Register' that he thinks the strike can make a difference.

If we take a stand here for ourselves, our families, for basic human prosperity, it’s going to make a difference for the whole manufacturing industry.

Let’s do it.

Let’s not be intimidated, Chris Laursen, painter at John Deere, via 'The Des Moines Register'.

The contracts under negotiation include seven Deere plants in Iowa, four in Illinois and one each in Kansas, Colorado and Georgia.

.

Deere is expected to report record profits of up to $5.9 billion this year