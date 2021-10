Local barber to hold 24-hour haircutting marathon for charity Local barber to hold 24-hour haircutting marathon for charity

YORKER IS SHARPENING HISSCISSORS -- TO CUT HAIR FOR24-HOURS STRAIGHT.

IT'S ALL TOBENEFIT "THE COMPASS AND HAVENHOUSES OF BUFFALO." BARRETTJOHNSON-- OWNS "CHAIRZ BARBERSPA"-- ON DELAWARE AVENUE INBUFFALO.

HE'S BEEN DOINGCHARITY EVENTS -- FOR THE"COMPASS HOUSE"-- EVERY YEARFOR THE PAST TEN YEARS.

HESAYS: AS A RUNAWAY TEENAGER--HE WAS TAKEN IN BY "THECOMPASS HOUSE" -- AND HISMOTHER SPENT TIME AT THE HAVENHOUSE-- AS A DOMESTIC VIOLENCEVICTIM.

HE SAYS HE WANTS TOHELP MAKE A DIFFERENCE IN THECOMMUNITY."HOPEFULLY OTHER PEOPLE GIVEBACK I FEEL LIKE ALL WE SPREADIS NEGATIVITY AND TO JUST PUSHSOME POSITIVITY OUT THERE ANDKEEP IT GOING" THERE WILL BELIVE MUSIC AND PAINTINGCLASSES-- ALONG WITH RAFFLES.THE 24-HOUR HAIRCUT-- WILL RUNSIX SATURDAY MORNING-- TO SIXSUNDAY MORNI